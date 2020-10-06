Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.85. 503,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 254,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $27.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

