Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Up 5.1%

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.30. 165,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 200,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 400,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,634 shares of company stock worth $809,673 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

