Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.