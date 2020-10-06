Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 391,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.38. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 105.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

