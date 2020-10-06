All Sports Price Reaches $0.0030 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $10.39. All Sports has a market cap of $4.43 million and $154,789.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

