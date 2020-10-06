Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

