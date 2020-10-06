Alliance Global Partners Raises Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $4.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Securities raised their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Boxlight stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boxlight news, insider K Laser Technology Inc. sold 140,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $226,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

