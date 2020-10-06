Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $31.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,451.02. 1,301,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,231. The company has a market capitalization of $1,008.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,531.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,410.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

