Alphacat Hits One Day Volume of $130,463.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $757,578.14 and approximately $130,463.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00265675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.01514255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00162964 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

