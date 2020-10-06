Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000.

