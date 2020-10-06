AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 393,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 237,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

