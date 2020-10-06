AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

AMCX has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 1,331,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $92,028,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $34,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 120,205 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

