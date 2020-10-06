American National Bank Acquires 6,756 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. 391,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $72.47.

