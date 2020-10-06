American National Bank Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.46. 953,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

