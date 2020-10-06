American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fiserv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,690. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

