American National Bank Buys 113,250 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 107.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 59,252 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,796. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

