American National Bank Buys 113,250 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 107.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 59,252 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,796. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.