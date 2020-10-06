American National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. 8,735,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

