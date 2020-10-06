American National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.1% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $220.35. 2,286,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

