American National Bank Has $3.49 Million Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,467. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

