American National Bank Has $4.78 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American National Bank lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after buying an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.11. 389,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,420. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

