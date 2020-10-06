American National Bank Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.85. 3,418,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

