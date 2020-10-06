American National Bank Has $723,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American National Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,945,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

