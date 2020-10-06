American National Bank Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Bank increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $31.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,451.02. 1,302,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,008.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,531.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,410.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.