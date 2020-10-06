American National Bank Lowers Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $360,002.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,665.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

KLAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.83. 1,278,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,087. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $218.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

