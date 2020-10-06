American National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,361. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

