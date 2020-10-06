American National Bank Purchases 250 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Docusign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Docusign by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Docusign by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.20. 4,642,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,676. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,109,590. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

