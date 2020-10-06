American National Bank Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American National Bank grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $276,856,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $39.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,138.53. The company had a trading volume of 251,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,168. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,094.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.40.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

