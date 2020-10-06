American National Bank Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Bank grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.2% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,052. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.28 and its 200-day moving average is $301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total value of $17,808,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock worth $234,244,200 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

