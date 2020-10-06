American National Bank Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.47. 2,987,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.