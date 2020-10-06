American National Bank Raises Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

American National Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,961 shares of company stock worth $4,824,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

