American National Bank Sells 18,773 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American National Bank cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,063,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,319,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 6,945,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,373. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

