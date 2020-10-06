American National Bank Sells 192 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American National Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

