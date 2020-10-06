American National Bank Sells 2,090 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

NYSE ROP traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $399.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,351. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

