American National Bank Sells 233 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Boeing by 27.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB upped their price objective on Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $11.66 on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,966,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,885,826. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.