American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 6.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 412,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 248,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 40.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 48.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

