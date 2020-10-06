American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 109,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,185. The stock has a market cap of $416.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.03. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. State Street Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Vanguard by 228.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Vanguard by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

