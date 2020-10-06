Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.14). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,078.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,465 shares of company stock worth $6,795,687. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 867,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 303,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,665,000.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,233. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

