Amon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,098.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.04 or 0.04855904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,969,985 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.