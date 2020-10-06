AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0009

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. AmonD has a market cap of $762,362.03 and approximately $93,449.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,319,784 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

