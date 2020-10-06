Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 604,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,290,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,242 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

