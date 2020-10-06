ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of AMS stock remained flat at $$23.25 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. AMS has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

