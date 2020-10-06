Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 8.21. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

