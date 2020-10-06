Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.