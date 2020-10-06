Analysts Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.75. 906,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.89. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,556 shares of company stock worth $3,778,307. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

