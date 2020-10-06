Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $91.20. 9,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

