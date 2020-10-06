Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.51. Skyworks Solutions also reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $1,292,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

