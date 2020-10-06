Analysts Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brown-Forman posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE BF.B traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,032. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.72. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

