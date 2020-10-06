Analysts Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Dollar General posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.62.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,093 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dollar General by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after acquiring an additional 890,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.79. 58,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average is $185.95. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $213.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

