Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.25. First Solar posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after buying an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $71.50. 2,346,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,061. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

