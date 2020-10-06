Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.95. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 7.1% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.47. 381,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

